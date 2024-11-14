News & Insights

Lake Resources Bolsters Finances, Focuses on Kachi Project

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has strengthened its financial position by selling three non-core lithium brine assets in Argentina for $9 million USD. The sale allows Lake to focus on its flagship Kachi Project, which boasts a resource estimate of over 10.6 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. With a pro-forma cash position of approximately $31.1 million AUD, Lake is poised for growth in the evolving lithium market landscape.

