Lake City Bank To Invest $12 Mln In Downtown Warsaw Innovation Hub

(RTTNews) - Lake City Bank - the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) announced a $12 million investment in its Innovation and Technology Center, part of the ongoing expansion of its Downtown Warsaw Headquarters Campus.

Since 2010, the bank has invested $23 million in Downtown Warsaw and $31 million across Kosciusko County.

The 35,600-square-foot building, originally built in 1968 and acquired in 2024, will undergo a full renovation inside and out. Construction begins in September with completion expected by summer 2026.

CEO David M. Findlay noted that Warsaw has been the bank's home since 1872 and emphasized the project as a continuation of its long history of investing in the community. He said the new center will support growth as a technology-driven bank, providing space for around 110 employees compared to the current 40.

The facility will host the bank's Technology Services, Information Security, Application Management, and Project Management teams. Findlay highlighted that the renovation is designed to foster collaboration and position the bank for future expansion.

President Kristin L. Pruitt added that Lake City Bank values revitalizing older buildings through major capital investments, consistent with its past six Downtown Warsaw projects. She said the team looks forward to completing the renovation and sharing it with the community.

The project will feature modern design elements aligned with the bank's brand while preserving repurposed brick from the original façade.

Founded in 1872, Lake City Bank is a $7 billion institution serving Central and Northern Indiana through 55 branches and digital banking. It operates as a subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation.

