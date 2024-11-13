Lake City Bank appoints Carrie Gutman to chief wealth advisory officer

Lake City Bank has promoted Carrie Gutman, Senior Vice President, Chief Fiduciary Officer, to Chief Wealth Advisory Officer. Gutman will join the bank’s Management Committee and succeeds Jonathan Steiner, Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Advisory Officer, who will retire on December 6, 2024 after a 40-year career in banking and the last 14 years with Lake City Bank.

