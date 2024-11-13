News & Insights

Stocks
LKFN

Lake City Bank appoints Carrie Gutman to chief wealth advisory officer

November 13, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lake City Bank has promoted Carrie Gutman, Senior Vice President, Chief Fiduciary Officer, to Chief Wealth Advisory Officer. Gutman will join the bank’s Management Committee and succeeds Jonathan Steiner, Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Advisory Officer, who will retire on December 6, 2024 after a 40-year career in banking and the last 14 years with Lake City Bank.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LKFN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LKFN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.