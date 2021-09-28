LAIX Receives Non-compliance Notice From NYSE

(RTTNews) - LAIX Inc. (LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China, on Tuesday said on September 17, it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it was below compliance standards, due to the trading price of the company's American depositary shares.

In terms of NYSE's listing standards, a company would be considered "below criteria" if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company has to regain compliance within the applicable cure period, which in this case, ends on March 17,2022.

For this, the company must have an ADS closing price of at least $1.00 on the last trading day of any calendar month and an average ADS closing price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event of not meeting this requirement the NYSE would be commencing suspension and delisting procedures.

Shares of LAIX have traded in the range of $0.81 to $11.65 in the 52-week period. It is currently trading in pre-market at $0.85, down $0.04 or 4.43 percent from previous close.

