Laird Superfood Receives Offer From EF Hutton SPV I - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) said the company has received an unsolicited offer from EF Hutton SPV I LLC to acquire all of its outstanding common stock for $3.00 per share in cash. The company stated that its Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal and determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and all Laird Superfood shareholders. Laird Superfood said its shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Shares of Laird Superfood are up 16% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

