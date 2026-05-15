Laird Superfood Posts Q1 Earnings, E-Commerce Sales Increase 4% Y/Y

Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF reported earnings per share of 11 cents in first-quarter 2026. The reported figure compared favorably with the year-ago quarterly loss of two cents a share.



It reported net sales of $13.9 million, up 20% year over year, but below the consensus mark of $15 million. Navitas added $1.6 million to sales. The quarter reflected meaningful wholesale momentum and the early impact of acquired brands. E-commerce sales jumped 4% and accounted for 46% of net sales, while wholesale sales surged 37% and contributed about 54%, underscoring a balanced channel mix as LSF expanded its scaled superfood platform.



While e-commerce sales were backed by Navitas sales and solid growth on Amazon.com, offset in part by softness in the direct-to-consumer unit, wholesale sales were driven by the addition of Navitas sales, strength in distribution and product assortment, and velocity improvement in grocery and club outlets.



On April 21, 2026, LSF concluded two concurrent transactions under an investment agreement dated Dec. 21, 2025. First, the company acquired Terrasoul for $48.0 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. Second was the purchase by Gateway Superfood NSSIII Investment, LLC and Gateway Superfood NSSIV Investment, LLC, each an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP, of 60,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock at $1,000 a share for gross proceeds of $60 million. Terrasoul results are not included in LSF’s consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Laird Superfood, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Laird Superfood, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Laird Superfood, Inc. Quote

LSF’s Margins & EBITDA

Gross margin declined sharply to 33.3% from 41.9% in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed about 5.4 percentage points of the year-over-year contraction to unfavorable channel and product mix, inflationary commodity costs and the impact of import tariffs on a few input costs. The company also cited a timing-related inventory costing gain in the prior-year period that did not recur, accounting for roughly 3.2 percentage points of the contraction.



Adjusted EBITDA came at a loss of $1.1 million against a profit of $0.4 million in the corresponding year-ago period. The downside was mainly due to inflationary commodity expenses, tariffs and increased marketing and selling expenses.

LSF’s Liquidity Position

LSF ended the quarter with $10.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash with no outstanding debt. Cash used in operating activities was $3.8 million compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago period.



The company has concluded the acquisition of Terrasoul Superfoods and a corresponding private placement of an additional 60,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. After funding this buyout, the balance proceeds were available to aid the payment of certain liabilities associated with the acquisition and combined enterprise working capital requirements. As of April 30, 2026, LSF had roughly $24 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Laird Superfood's 2026 Outlook

Looking ahead, management provided a consolidated 2026 outlook that incorporates post-acquisition contributions from Navitas and Terrasoul. The company expects net sales in the range of $138-$148 million for 2026.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $8-$12 million for 2026, with management pointing to top-line gains and early synergy realization as key supports. The company noted that adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes one-time transaction and integration costs.

Three Consumer Staples Stocks Looking Good

Helen of Troy Limited HELE, a leading consumer products player, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HELE’s current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 0.2% from the prior-year level. HELE delivered a trailing negative four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.3% from the prior-year level.



United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 254.9% from the year-ago reported figure. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.9%, on average.

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