Laird Superfood Names Anya Hamill As Interim CFO To Succeed CFO Valerie Ells

(RTTNews) - Plant-based superfood maker Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) announced Wednesday the appointment of Anya Hamill as interim Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2022. Hamill will succeed Valerie Ells, who announced her intention to resign, effective June 30, 2022, to pursue other opportunities.

Hamill possesses more than 20 years of strategic finance experience in public consumer packaged goods and private equity backed emerging companies in the natural food and beverage space.

She joined Laird Superfood as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis in April, 2022, after serving as the CFO of Little Secrets Chocolates since 2018.

Previously, Hamill held senior level financial roles at other leading CPG companies including Danone North America and Whitewave Foods.

