Laird Superfood (LSF) Stock Jumps 20.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $6.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 38.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Laird Superfood’s growth has been driven by strong performance in its e-commerce segment, improved operational efficiency and expanding brand presence. The company saw a 47% year-over-year increase in its e-commerce segment during the second quarter of 2024, with Amazon sales surging by 80%, showcasing the company’s ability to scale through digital channels. Laird Superfood’s direct-to-consumer business has also been a driver, wherein sales grew 32%, fueled by a subscription model that provides a steady revenue stream and enhances customer loyalty.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +80%. Revenues are expected to be $10.6 million, up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Laird Superfood, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LSF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Laird Superfood is part of the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. BRF (BRFS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $4.30. BRFS has returned -4.6% in the past month.

For BRF , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +40% over the past month to $0.13. This represents a change of +360% from what the company reported a year ago. BRF currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.