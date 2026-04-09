Laird Superfood (LSF) Price Target Decreased by 26.09% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for Laird Superfood (NYSEAM:LSF) has been revised to $5.78 / share. This is a decrease of 26.09% from the prior estimate of $7.82 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.84% from the latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laird Superfood. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 32.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSF is 0.01%, an increase of 46.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.87% to 1,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 355K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 37.42%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 219K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing a decrease of 29.55%.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 186K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 61.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 79.27% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 75K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 58.96% over the last quarter.

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