Laird Superfood (LSF) Price Target Decreased by 20.69% to 7.82

The average one-year price target for Laird Superfood (NYSEAM:LSF) has been revised to $7.82 / share. This is a decrease of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $9.86 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.40% from the latest reported closing price of $2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laird Superfood. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSF is 0.03%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 2,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 730K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 283K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 194K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 26.96% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntleigh Advisors holds 96K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSF by 16.75% over the last quarter.

