Is Laird Superfood (LSF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LSF has returned about 381.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 3.9% on average. This means that Laird Superfood, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.2%.

For Nomad Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Laird Superfood, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.6% so far this year, so LSF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Nomad Foods is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Laird Superfood, Inc. and Nomad Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

