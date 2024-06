An announcement from Laird Superfood (LSF) is now available.

Steve Richie has announced his plans to retire as General Counsel and Secretary from Laird Superfood, Inc. He will remain in his position until a mutually agreed upon date, which is expected to be no earlier than June 7, 2024.

