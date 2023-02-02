Laing Lance G. Updates Holdings in Celcuity (CELC)

Fintel reports that Laing Lance G. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Celcuity Inc (CELC). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 4, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.47% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 154.47% from its latest reported closing price of $9.62.

The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.78.

Fund Sentiment

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 50.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CELC is 0.1240%, an increase of 58.4325%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.37% to 5,647K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Commodore Capital holds 920,464 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Wealth Management holds 731,800 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742,954 shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 599.99% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 633,189 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000 shares, representing an increase of 99.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 12,376.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 453,356 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509,247 shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 443,912 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418,912 shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Celcuity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.