Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of SILO Pharma (SILO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of SILO Pharma (OTC:SILO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in SILO Pharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILO is 0.00%, an increase of 20.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.89% to 124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Financial Advocates Investment Management holds 58K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILO by 25.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILO by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 5K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILO by 10.18% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.