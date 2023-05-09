Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellerophon Therapeutics is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 183.98% from its latest reported closing price of 8.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bellerophon Therapeutics is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellerophon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLPH is 0.00%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.25% to 994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 191K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 27.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 172K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 29.95% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds 44K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.

See all Bellerophon Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.