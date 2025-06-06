Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of Senti Biosciences (SNTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of Senti Biosciences (NasdaqCM:SNTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 219.58% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Senti Biosciences is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 219.58% from its latest reported closing price of $3.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Senti Biosciences is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senti Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNTI is 0.10%, an increase of 1,797.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 581.49% to 5,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 3,776K shares representing 14.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 88.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 1,014.30% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 888K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Heights Capital Management holds 750K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 49.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 96.14% over the last quarter.

