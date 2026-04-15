Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (KZIA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:KZIA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.86% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 104.86% from its latest reported closing price of $9.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt is 4MM, an increase of 105.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZIA is 0.17%, an increase of 324.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,465.15% to 2,481K shares. The put/call ratio of KZIA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 738K shares.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 460K shares.

Bleichroeder holds 400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 300K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 200K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.