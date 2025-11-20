Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of Femasys (FEMY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of Femasys (NasdaqCM:FEMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 609.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Femasys is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 609.21% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Femasys is 11MM, an increase of 455.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Femasys. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEMY is 0.01%, an increase of 74.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.22% to 4,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 1,733K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing a decrease of 33.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 72.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 319K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 39.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 258K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 81.88% over the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 139K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing a decrease of 102.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 83.63% over the last quarter.

