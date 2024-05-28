Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of BiomX (PHGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of BiomX (NYSEAM:PHGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 749.76% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for BiomX is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 749.76% from its latest reported closing price of 0.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BiomX is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in BiomX. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHGE is 0.10%, an increase of 376.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 202.62% to 24,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 10,817K shares representing 19.59% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,110K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,518K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 1,923K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 44.00% over the last quarter.

8vc Gp I holds 1,086K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BiomX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.