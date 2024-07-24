Laidlaw & Co. Downgrades MEI Pharma (LSE:0JW9)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Laidlaw & Co. downgraded their outlook for MEI Pharma (LSE:0JW9) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 719.69% Upside

As of June 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for MEI Pharma is 23.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6.13 GBX to a high of 44.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 719.69% from its latest reported closing price of 2.86 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MEI Pharma is 11MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JW9 is 0.07%, an increase of 24.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.82% to 2,999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 1,093K shares representing 16.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 611K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 212K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW9 by 41.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 201K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 143K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW9 by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.