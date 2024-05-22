Lai Sun Garment Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Lai Sun Garment (International) (HK:0191) has released an update.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited successfully held its general meeting on May 22, 2024, where all resolutions, including the election of Mr. Cheung Sum, Sam as chairman and the approval of a major Sale and Purchase Agreement, were passed with overwhelming shareholder support. The company emphasizes that the votes were cast in accordance with the rules, with no shareholders abstaining or voting against the resolutions.

