Lai Sun Development Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

November 13, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lai Sun Development Co (HK:0488) has released an update.

Lai Sun Development Co. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 13, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and approval for share buy-backs. The company also seeks authorization for directors to issue additional shares and related securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

