Lai Sun Development Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

Lai Sun Development Co. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 13, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and approval for share buy-backs. The company also seeks authorization for directors to issue additional shares and related securities.

