Lai Fung Holdings Seeks to Restore Public Float

November 08, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lai Fung Holdings (HK:1125) has released an update.

Lai Fung Holdings continues its regular business operations while working on restoring its public float since the resumption of trading in November 2022. The company is in discussions with core shareholders to potentially sell some of their shares to increase the public float but has not yet reached any binding agreements. Quarterly updates will keep investors informed, with a cautionary note on potential trading suspensions if market conditions become unstable.

