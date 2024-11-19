Lai Fung Holdings Amends Novotown Management Agreement

Lai Fung Holdings (HK:1125) has released an update.

Lai Fung Holdings announced amendments to the Novotown Entertainment Property Management Services Agreement, significantly reducing the monthly service fees payable by Novotown Entertainment to Novotown Business Management. This adjustment will apply from April 2024 through July 2025, while other terms remain unchanged. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing management of its connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

