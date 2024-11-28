Lahontan Gold Unveils New Santa Fe Report

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSE:LG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lahontan Gold Corp. has filed a new Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for its Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada, revealing significant gold and silver resources. The report aligns with previous disclosures and sets the stage for a Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in December 2024.
For further insights into TSE:LG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.