Lahontan Gold Unveils New Santa Fe Report

November 28, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSE:LG) has released an update.

Lahontan Gold Corp. has filed a new Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for its Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada, revealing significant gold and silver resources. The report aligns with previous disclosures and sets the stage for a Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in December 2024.

