Lahontan Gold Corp Submits Santa Fe Exploration Plan

Lahontan Gold Corp. has submitted its Santa Fe Mine project Exploration Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for review, marking a significant step in their permitting process. The company is on track to begin the National Environmental Protection Act process and anticipates final approval by Q3 2025.

