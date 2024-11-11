News & Insights

Lahontan Gold Corp Submits Santa Fe Exploration Plan

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSE:LG) has released an update.

Lahontan Gold Corp. has submitted its Santa Fe Mine project Exploration Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for review, marking a significant step in their permitting process. The company is on track to begin the National Environmental Protection Act process and anticipates final approval by Q3 2025.

