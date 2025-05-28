Is LAGVX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc funds, consider Lord Abbett Income Fund A (LAGVX) as a possibility. LAGVX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

LAGVX is one of many Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc funds to pick from. Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc funds do not focus on one particular part of the curve and can also hold a wide range of investment grade credit levels. A fund's duration risk will depend on its individual investment profile, which means funds in this category are not always directly comparable. Of course, the focus on investment grade will make these funds safer, but yields will be lower than those in the junk bond category.

History of Fund/Manager

Lord Abbett is based in Jersey City, NJ, and is the manager of LAGVX. Since Lord Abbett Income Fund A made its debut in January of 1982, LAGVX has garnered more than $1.31 billion in assets. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. LAGVX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.05% and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.57%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of LAGVX over the past three years is 8.25% compared to the category average of 13.2%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 7.55% compared to the category average of 12.86%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.9, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, LAGVX has a positive alpha of 3.3, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, LAGVX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.91%. So, LAGVX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,500 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Lord Abbett Income Fund A ( LAGVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Lord Abbett Income Fund A ( LAGVX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into LAGVX too for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LAGVX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.