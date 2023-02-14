Lagoda Investment Management Now Owns 6.53% of VolitionRX (VNRX)

Fintel reports that Lagoda Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.76MM shares of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX). This represents 6.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.28MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 214.92% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for VolitionRX is $5.76. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 214.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83.

The projected annual revenue for VolitionRX is $7MM, an increase of 3,539.81%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRX. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNRX is 0.06%, a decrease of 31.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.72% to 5,995K shares. The put/call ratio of VNRX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 293K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 67.81% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 177K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 45.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 135.17% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 175K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 126K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 91.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 59.45% over the last quarter.

VolitionRX Background Information

VolitionRX Background Information

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, costeffective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

