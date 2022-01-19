Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists

Reuters Reuters

(Refiles to fix formatting. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist investors are hungry for the United Kingdom. More than 40% of European companies targeted by cage-rattling shareholders in 2021 are listed in London, according to investment bank Lazard’s annual review https://www.lazard.com/perspective/lazards-annual-review-of-shareholder-activism-2021– more than in previous years. Straggling stocks are a big factor.

Britain’s open capital markets and shareholder-friendly governance have long attracted activists. However, campaigning shareholders also have a rich choice of targets across continental Europe. Artisan Partners and Bluebell Capital Partners scored a coup when they successfully agitated https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/danone-ceo-exit-gives-france-governance-upgrade for French yogurt maker Danone to replace Chairman and Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber.

Underperforming stocks explain the UK's greater appeal. The FTSE 350 Index has returned just 7% since the beginning of 2020, according to Refinitiv data, while the Euro Stoxx benchmark is up more than 20%. Activist Elliott Management last year revealed positions in UK companies including pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, utility SSE and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey. Whether those campaigns succeed remains to be seen. But as long as share prices trail, UK companies will be tasty targets. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC

Richemont gets more leverage in YNAP deal

Dan Loeb’s gadfly circles again

Siemens sale puts Atlantia in high-tech fast lane

Revised UK pharma bid lets hedge funds keep shirts

(Editing by Richard Beales and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.