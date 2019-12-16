Lagardere To Proceed With Arbitration To Obtain Compensation From CAF

(RTTNews) - French media conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) on Sunday said it will continue as planned to proceed with the broader, more encompassing arbitration on merits to obtain compensation from The Confederation of African Football or CAF following the cancellation of agreement.

Last month, CAF announced that it had canceled a $1 billion television and marketing rights deal with Lagardère Sports and Entertainment that was set to run from 2017 to 2028, in the wake of separate judgments that it breached competition rules.

Lagardere said it initiated emergency arbitration proceedings following the decision by CAF to unilaterally cancel its agency agreement.

Lagardère said the emergency arbitration proceedings are aimed at keeping the contract in force pending the arbitration on merits - before the International Chamber of Commerce or ICC in Geneva.

CAF on December 13 won the legal battle against Lagardere Sports over its decision to scrap the deal. CAF confirmed the ICC had rejected an application for emergency measures lodged by Lagardere Sports.

In its statement, Lagardere now noted that on December 13th, while the emergency arbitrator rejected interim measures, he did not rule on the merits of the case as this was not within his remits. Consequently, the outcome of the emergency proceedings does not in any way predetermine the outcome of any future arbitration on the merits of the case.

Lagardere said it deems the actions of CAF to be unwarranted and will take all action at its disposal to defend its interests, mitigate the impact of any immediate harm to its business and protect the interests of its shareholders.

