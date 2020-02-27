Lagardere Swings To Loss In FY19

(RTTNews) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a loss of 15 million euros for the full year 2019, compared with a profit of 177 million euros for the same period last year.

Adjusted net profit was 200 million euros, same as last year.

Revenues for the full year rose 5% to 7.21 billion euros from 6.89 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 4.1%.

