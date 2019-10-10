Lagardere sues activist Amber Capital, claims 84 mln euros of damages

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French media and travel retail group Lagardere LAGA.PA said on Thursday it is suing activist fund Amber Capital and required 84 million euros ($92.55 million) for damages.

Amber Capital urged in May for Lagardere to do more to boost shareholder value and reiterated its concerns over the company's recent performance.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

