Lagardere sues activist Amber Capital, claims 84 mln euros of damages

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

French media and travel retail group Lagardere said on Thursday it is suing activist fund Amber Capital and required 84 million euros ($92.55 million) for damages.

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French media and travel retail group Lagardere LAGA.PA said on Thursday it is suing activist fund Amber Capital and required 84 million euros ($92.55 million) for damages.

Amber Capital urged in May for Lagardere to do more to boost shareholder value and reiterated its concerns over the company's recent performance.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Chris Reese)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More