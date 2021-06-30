VIV

Lagardere shareholders approve company overhaul

Contributors
Sarah White Reuters
Gwenaelle Barzic Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders in French media and publishing group Lagardere LAGA.PA on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its transformation into a joint-stock company, ending a structure that gave its top executive a tight grip on decisions.

Major investors such as media group Vivendi VIV.PA and activist fund Amber Capital will now have seats on the board of the company, which owns publications such as Paris Match magazine.

The motion was passed by over 99% of the shareholder votes cast, as did other resolutions, including the nomination of Chairman and Chief Executive Arnaud Largardere to the board for another six years.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Jason Neely)

