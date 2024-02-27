News & Insights

Commodities
VIV

Lagardere says in talks to sell Paris Match magazine to LVMH

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

February 27, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by Stephanie Hamel for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote from investor call in paragraph 3

Feb 27 (Reuters) - French publishing company Lagardere LAGA.PA said on Tuesday it had received an offer from luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA to buy Paris Match magazine.

Lagardere did not provide details on the amount of the offer for the magazine title, but said it was "quite significant".

"It's our duty and especially my duty reporting to the board to work on that offer," CEO Arnaud Lagardère told investors.

Lagardere said its board of directors has entered into exclusive discussions with LVMH and will consult with unions representing Paris Match employees, and maybe Lagardere News.

Media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA acquired Lagardere last year and currently owns 59.71% of the group.

(Reporting by Stephanie Hamel; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

((stephanie.hamel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.