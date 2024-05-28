Lagardère SA Executes Share Transactions for Employee Plans

Lagardere SCA (FR:MMB) has released an update.

Lagardère SA has released a statement detailing a series of transactions on its own shares, executed between May 20 and May 24, 2024, for the purpose of covering employee share plans. Each entry includes information such as transaction date and time, financial instrument identifier code, price per unit, currency, and quantity purchased.

