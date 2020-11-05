Lagardère Q3 Revenue Down 38.3% - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Lagardère group (LGDDF.PK) reported that its third quarter Group revenue was down 38.3% to 1.19 billion euros due to the impacts of the pandemic on its Travel Retail business. Lagardère Publishing revenue increased 6.0% to 704 million euros, while Lagardère Travel Retail revenue was down 66.1% to 393 million euros.

At 30 September 2020, the Group's liquidity stood at 1.387 billion euros, comprising 837 million euros in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn amount of 550 million euros on the 1.250 billion euros renewable credit facility granted by a syndicate of the Group's banking partners.

