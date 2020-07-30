Lagardere Posts H1 Loss

(RTTNews) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a loss 481 million euros for the first-half of 2020, compared with a profit of 52 million euros for the same period last year.

Adjusted net loss for the period was 278 million euros compared to profit of 6 million euros last year.

Revenues for the first-half dropped to 2.088 billion euros from 3.324 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues decreased 38 percent.

The company said that after a first quarter down by 13%, all businesses were hit harder by the global health crisis in the three months to June 30.

