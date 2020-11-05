Lagardere not in talks over disposals, governance changes, says CEO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French media group Lagardere is not holding talks regarding potential disposals nor plans to change its governance structure, CEO Arnaud Lagardere told analysts during a call.

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere LAGA.PA is not holding talks regarding potential disposals nor plans to change its governance structure, CEO Arnaud Lagardere told analysts during a call.

"There are no negotiations on any disposal of the group; no negotiations on any change of limited partnership currently," Lagardere said. "If there's something that is significnat, that is important, you will know, all of you."

(Reporting by Matthieu Roemain Writing by Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman )

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters