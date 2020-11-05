Lagardere not in talks over disposals, governance changes, says CEO

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere LAGA.PA is not holding talks regarding potential disposals nor plans to change its governance structure, CEO Arnaud Lagardere told analysts during a call.

"There are no negotiations on any disposal of the group; no negotiations on any change of limited partnership currently," Lagardere said. "If there's something that is significnat, that is important, you will know, all of you."

