Lagardère Nears Sale of Paris Match to LVMH

Lagardere SCA (FR:MMB) has released an update.

Lagardère SA is advancing in negotiations with LVMH for the sale of the Paris Match title, with a potential enterprise value of €120 million. A preliminary memorandum of understanding has been reached, with the final agreements possibly being signed by the end of July 2024, pending approvals. The sale is part of Lagardère’s diverse global presence, which includes various media and retail sectors.

