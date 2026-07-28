Lagardere H1 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - Lagardere SCA (MMB.PA) on Tuesday reported higher first-half 2026 earnings, supported by revenue growth and lower net finance costs.

Revenue increased 2.0 percent to EUR 4.44 billion in the first half of 2026 from EUR 4.35 billion a year earlier. Net profit rose 19.1 percent to EUR 56 million from EUR 47 million, while profit increased 2.4 percent to EUR 214 million from EUR 209 million.

Recurring EBIT grew 3.6 percent to EUR 233 million from EUR 225 million. Profit attributable to the group climbed 29.2 percent to EUR 31 million from EUR 24 million, while adjusted profit attributable to the group increased to EUR 87 million from EUR 72 million.

MMB.PA is currently trading at EUR 18.08 up EUR 0.10 or 0.56 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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