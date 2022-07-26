Lagardere H1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a loss 45 million euros for the first-half of 2022, compared to a loss of 153 million euros for the same period last year.

Revenues for the first-half rose to 3.027 billion euros from 2.076 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 38.6 percent.

Lagardère Publishing revenues rose 7.7% to 1.22 billion euros, while Lagardère Publishing revenues gained 97.2% to 1.69 billion euros.

