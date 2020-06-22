Lagardère Group Receives Offer From Mediawan For Lagardère Studios - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Lagardère group (LGDDF.PK) said the company has received a firm and final offer from Mediawan to buy the full share capital of Lagardère Studios. The deal values Lagardère Studios at approximately 100 million euros. Lagardère said it will now be dedicating all efforts and resources to developing Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Management Board of Mediawan, said: "We are very excited at the prospect of working with the terrific Lagardère Studios teams to create new content for the European public."

