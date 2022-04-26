Lagardère Group Q1 LFL Revenue Up 38% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lagardère group (LGDDF.PK) reported first-quarter revenue of 1.30 billion euros, up 44.0% on a reported basis and up 38.0% like for like. The Group noted that its revenue growth was driven by fast-paced recovery at Lagardère Travel Retail.

Lagardère Publishing revenue came in at 554 million euros, up 8.7% as reported and up 1.4% like for like. Lagardère Travel Retail revenue totalled 694 million euros, up 103.4% on a reported basis and up 96.8% like for like. The Group noted that the Lagardère Travel Retail sales almost doubled due to a recovery in European passenger traffic and continued momentum in North America.

Looking forward, the Group said it is currently maintaining guidance for full-year 2022 as communicated at the time of the publication of the annual results on 17 February 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.