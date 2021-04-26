Commodities
VIV

Lagardere: studying project to change corporate form into joint-stock company

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French business group Lagardere said on Monday it was reviewing a project to change its corporate form into a joint-stock company.

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French business group Lagardere LAGA.PA said on Monday it was reviewing a project to change its corporate form into a joint-stock company.

"Discussions are ongoing in this respect between the company and its main shareholders. There can be no certainty as to the outcome of the current discussions," said Lagardere, whose businesses include Paris Match magazine and airport shops.

Vincent Bollore, the top shareholder in Lagardere via his Vivendi VIV.PA group, and LVMH LVMH.PA luxury goods boss Bernard Arnault - also a Lagardere investor - have been at the centre of a tussle over the company and its influential media outlets for months.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV BOLL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular