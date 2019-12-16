Lagardère: H.I.G. Capital Offers To Acquire 75% Of Lagardère Sports

(RTTNews) - Lagardère group (LGDDF.PK) announced it has received an offer from H.I.G. Capital to acquire 75% of Lagardère Sports. The proposal values Lagardère Sports at approximately 110 million euros, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment division as a whole at around 150 million euros. The deal is anticipated to complete before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Lagardère group expects recognising a write-down estimated at between 210 million euros and 240 million euros, notably deriving from the unilateral cancellation of the Confederation of African Football agreement.

