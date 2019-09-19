Lagarde says global growth 'fragile', 'under threat' - AFP

US Markets

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that global growth is 'fragile' and 'under threat', the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

The former International Monetary Fund chief, who is due to take over from ECB President Mario Draghi on Nov. 1, said central bankers must be 'predictable' and focus on stability, according to the AFP.

