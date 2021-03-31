Lagarde defies bond sellers to test ECB's resolve: Bloomberg TV

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday defied investors who have been pushing up borrowing costs on the euro zone's bond markets to test the ECB's resolve, adding the central bank had "exceptional tools" to respond.

"They can test us as much as they want," Lagarde said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "We have exceptional tools to use at the moment. We will use them as needed."

Germany and Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery.

The ECB pledged earlier this month to speed up its bond purchases to keep yields in check though the pace of buying slowed last week.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

