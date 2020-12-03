LafargeHolcim to spend $112 mln to cut CO2 emissions in India

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LHN.S is allocating 100 million Swiss francs ($111.89 million) to reduce its CO2 emissions in India, the world's largest cement-maker said on Thursday.

The Swiss company will spend the money on waste heat recovery systems at six plants in India, with the intention of reducing its carbon emissions by 500,000 tonnes a year.

($1=0.8937 Swiss francs)

