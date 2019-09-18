LafargeHolcim To Invest CHF 160 Mln To Improve Carbon Efficiency Of Products

(RTTNews) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced Wednesday that it will invest 160 million Swiss francs into advanced equipment as well as technologies to increase the use of low-carbon fuels and recycled materials in the company's processes and products.

The company said it aims to further improve the carbon-efficiency of its products and solutions. The planned investment would help the firm to reduce annual CO2 emissions in Europe by a further 15 percent like-for-like, representing 3 million tons, by 2022.

The company has earmarked further funds to introduce new carbon-efficient materials and services. Over the next three years, LafargeHolcim will work on more than 80 projects across 19 European countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.