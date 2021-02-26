Lafargeholcim sees strong demand momentum in 2021

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim ltd LHN.S on Friday reported a 1.5% rise in like-for-like fourth-quarter net sales and said it expects good demand momentum this year.

The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 14.1% like-for-like to 1.037 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion), and proposed a dividend of 2.00 Sfr per share for the 2020 financial year.

($1 = 0.9060 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.